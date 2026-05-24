Chris Brown Added A Doctorate To His Resume As His Music Career Hit Another Milestone.

Chris Brown received an honorary doctorate for his influence across music and performance arts.

Chris Brown now has a different credential to point to, despite his legendary career.

The singer revealed Saturday (May 23) that he received an honorary doctorate from Harvest Christian University. Brown shared photos from the ceremony on social media and kept his caption brief: “I DID A THING.”

Images posted online showed the entertainer wearing ceremonial academic regalia while participating in a graduation style presentation hosted by the university. Additional photos included his diploma recognizing him with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in Visual & Performing Arts.

According to the certificate, the degree was awarded May 23, 2026. The recognition cited Brown’s contributions across music, performance and visual expression during a career that has stretched nearly two decades.

The university acknowledged Brown’s work in visual and performing arts, an area that extends beyond recording music and includes choreography, concert production, visual concepts and directing. Throughout his career, Brown has built a reputation for high energy live performances and elaborate music videos that helped define multiple eras of modern R&B.

Since emerging in the mid 2000s with his self titled debut, Brown has remained one of the genre’s most commercially successful figures. His catalog includes multiple platinum releases, charting singles and international tours while his creative output has expanded into fashion and visual art.

His latest album, Brown, recently debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, giving him his 13th top 10 project on the chart.