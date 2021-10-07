Chris Brown Beats Battery Case

R&B superstar Chris Brown has skated on charges he beat up a woman last June! Read more about the case.

Chris Brown has landed another big break in his legal wrangles and will not be prosecuted in his battery case.

Prosecutors have tossed the allegations against the singer, who has spent the past decade tackling legal run-ins, with Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office insiders claiming the charges against Brown have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Brown was named a suspect after allegedly punching an unnamed woman in the back of the head during a get together at his home in the San Fernando Valley, California in June.

Chris was never arrested.

Unfortunately, Brown has just been named, alongside Drake, in a copyright lawsuit over their 2019 track “No Guidance.”

Singer and producer Brandon Cooper and Timothy Valentine, aka Mr. Cooper and Drum’n Skillz, have sued Drake and Brown, claiming the pair took their track, I Love Your Dress, and turned it into No Guidance.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Cooper and Valentine allege their song dropped three years before “No Guidance” was released in June, 2019.

They claim an analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook, and rhythmic structure of both songs proves that “No Guidance” was copied, or principally derived, from “I Love Your Dress.”

The duo is suing for copyright infringement and is seeking substantial damages.