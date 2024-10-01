Chris Brown Faces Fresh Allegations From New Accuser In Upcoming ID Network Documentary  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A trailer for the upcoming documentary “Chris Brown: A History of Violence,” reveals a new accuser with allegations against the singer.

Chris Brown is the subject of a new documentary exploring his alleged history of abuse and legal issues featuring a new accuser.

Titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence, the project hails from Investigation Discovery, the producers behind Quiet on Set, and an upcoming documentary series about Diddy’s downfall. The documentary will air on ID on October 27 as part of the network’s “No Excuse for Abuse” campaign, per Variety.

The controversial R&B singer has a long history of legal woes dating back to his infamous 2009 arrest for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna. He pleaded guilty to felony assault in the case and accepted a plea deal.

Brown faced multiple legal issues while on probation, including an assault in Washington D.C., in 2013. Additionally, among other legal matters, Brown faced a sexual assault lawsuit that ultimately settled out of court.

“Chris Brown’s an amazing and talented musician, but let’s call a thing a thing. He’s an abuser of women. Consistently, unapologetically,” a woman narrates in the trailer released Monday (September 30).

The documentary trailer also reveals a new unidentified accuser with allegations against Chris Brown.

“I have not spoken about this matter publicly,” the accuser states, “but that’s the only way he can be stopped.”

According to the logline, the documentary will chart “Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”