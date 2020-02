(AllHipHop News) Chris Brown has added a face tattoo of an Air Jordan 3 sneaker to his skin art collection.

Tattoo artist Joaquin 'Ganga' Lopez shared a photo of the new ink via Instagram.

"More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial," he wrote. "Here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently."

The new tattoo is a nod to Chris's impressive collection of Jordans.