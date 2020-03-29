AllHipHop
Chris Brown Hides From Fan Trying to Break Into His L.A. Home

Fatima Barrie

Chris Brown had to hide from a deranged fan trying to break into his house.

(AllHipHop News) Chris Brown had a scary encounter this weekend when a fan allegedly tried to break into his home.

The 30-year-old singer was in his Los Angeles home when a fan attempted to sneak over the gate.

In a video clip posted on his Instagram page, the woman can be heard yelling expletives at the singer. She can be heard asking him if he knows someone and when he yells back no, she then refutes his statement with “yes you do!”

She then proceeds to call him her “life partner."

Brown captioned the video, “MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL!! SHE TRIED TO SNEAK OVER THE GATE AT MY CRIB BUT SHE SAW MY DOG and he saw her ( WHAT DA FUCK Was MY HOMIE ZOOMing INTO) @teezio full credit.” No word on whether police were called. The singer then reposted a comedic video mocking the situation.

This isn't the first time someone has tried to break into Chris Brown's home.

Back in 2015, a woman successfully broke into his home, where she cooked meals and wrote “I love you” on his walls and painted her name on the singer's cars.

The woman took it a step further and posted the incident on her Instagram page. She was later arrested.

