Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby & More Join Vewtopia Music Festival Lineup

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this month, Cardi B was revealed as a headliner for the inaugural Vewtopia Music Festival. EW Live! has now announced that Chris Brown, Migos, and DaBaby will join Bardi in Miami.

Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, Gunna, and Shenseea were added to the lineup as well. The Super Bowl LIV weekend event will feature 14 hours of live performances.

The Vewtopia Music Festival is scheduled for January 31 and February 1. In coordination with Marlins Park and the City of Miami, VEW Live! will host a Vewtopia Community Day at Dorsey Park/Dorsey Library in the Overtown neighborhood before the second day of the fest.

Tickets for the 2020 Vewtopia Music Festival are on sale now at www.marlins.com/vewtopia. More performing acts will be announced in the coming weeks.