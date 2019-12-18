AllHipHop
Login

Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby & More Join Vewtopia Music Festival Lineup

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Some of the biggest names in Hip Hop are headed to Marlins Park.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this month, Cardi B was revealed as a headliner for the inaugural Vewtopia Music Festival. EW Live! has now announced that Chris Brown, Migos, and DaBaby will join Bardi in Miami.

Megan Thee Stallion, Davido, Gunna, and Shenseea were added to the lineup as well. The Super Bowl LIV weekend event will feature 14 hours of live performances.

image003

The Vewtopia Music Festival is scheduled for January 31 and February 1. In coordination with Marlins Park and the City of Miami, VEW Live! will host a Vewtopia Community Day at Dorsey Park/Dorsey Library in the Overtown neighborhood before the second day of the fest.

Tickets for the 2020 Vewtopia Music Festival are on sale now at www.marlins.com/vewtopia. More performing acts will be announced in the coming weeks. 

Comments
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever did this is lucky they robbed the new Boosie and not the old Boosie. New Boosie is just gonaa let it play out…
The Game Recalls Michael Jackson Asking Him To Squash His Beef With 50 Cent
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
Tahiry Blasts 'Love & Hip Hop' For "Editing" Scene Involving Joe Budden
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
parly
parlyi so much love hiphops https://yeyelife.com/
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
111
Last Reply· by
KEQMAC
KEQMACyour saying they wasn’t older enough 2 consent but that wen tha parents should have stepped n but instead their mindset…
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
19
Last Reply· by
Jaybella
JaybellaYou cannot put card I b in Lil Kim and Foxy Brown category they are legends now they may not been hoes but card I is a…
EXCLUSIVE: Law Firm Demands 50 Cent Give Up His Hunt For Rick Ross Over Leaked Sex Tape
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXcan't hate someone who knows how to work the system....
Tank Clowns Charlamagne Tha God For Saying He Would Perform Oral Sex On 6ix9ine
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestC dis say that
6ix9ine's Attack Victims Submit Impact Statements To Judge
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Yellowcard Continues $15 Million Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD Over "Lucid Dreams"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Rapper Kodak Black Claims Correctional Officers Are Brutalizing Him In Prison
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBPrison doesn't suppose to be fun.