Chris Brown Responds To Calls To Battle Usher For 'Verzuz'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who would win the hits-for-hits clash?

(AllHipHop News) Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Verzuz series is one of the few silver linings to emerge from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic era. The musical faceoffs have entertained internet audiences since March.

Over the weekend, social media users began debating a hypothetical Verzuz matchup involving two R&B greats. Who would win a battle between Usher Raymond and Chris Brown?

One of those legendary performers addressed the online chatter. Brown posted two statements on his Instagram Story in response to requests for him to jump in the ring against Usher.

ChrisBrown-IG

"What we not gone do is CAP," wrote Chris Brown on IG. He later added, "I could do a vs off features alone... So I'll humbly decline... I'm busy doing nothing 😏.

Previous Verzuz battles included Swizz Beatz vs Timbaland, RZA vs DJ Premier, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Nelly vs Ludacris, and Bounty Killer vs Beenie Man. The most recent competition/celebration, involving DMX and Snoop Dogg, amassed nearly 2 billion impressions online.

