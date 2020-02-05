AllHipHop
Login

Chris Brown's Lawyer Wants Out Of Sex Assault Case Over His Behavior

AllHipHop Staff
by

Chris Brown is being an unruly client, according to his current lawyer who is seeking to drop him as a client.

(AllHipHop News) Chris Brown has been handed a new legal woe - his lawyers want to drop him as a client.

Members of the singer's team have requested permission to withdraw from a case revolving around an alleged sexual assault at Brown's home in Tarzana in 2017, according to The Blast.

An unidentified Jane Doe filed suit against Chris and his associate, Lowell Grissom, Jr., claiming the latter assaulted her after Brown tried to give her drugs.

Chris has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.

In the new documents, lawyer Blair Berk claims Chris Brown has failed to met his obligations under their contract.

"Over the past several months, Mr. Brown has not met his material obligations under the terms of our engagement letter, and has rendered it unreasonably difficult for Tarlow & Berk to carry out the representation effectively," she wrote. "Our relationship with Mr. Brown has come to a point where Tarlow & Brown and I can no longer adequately defend or represent him."

Another lawyer, Zia Modabber, has filed the same motion.

A judge has yet to rule.

Comments
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Rambo4Real
Rambo4RealReal talk?
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Olivia Kumm
Olivia KummIt`s really beutiful!
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameI luh dis nigga but make way for Wayne doe
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
Kingscooter74
Kingscooter74https://open.spotify.com/album/6V1fiEJo0FfuSdtxrsPsRC?si=CWKoObzPRlSp246IyLImrg
Future's Teenage Son Reportedly Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
Juniornai
Juniornaihttps://jessynaija.org/sonona-by-susumila/
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
12
Last Reply· by
Jtprbdsl
JtprbdslWho tf idk if ur talkin shit but Juice didn't steal a mother fucking thing yellowcard or whatever just wants money and…
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Face Backlash For Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
13
Last Reply· by
Southcidal3
Southcidal3No a double agent is frequenting hip hop sites while wearing MAGA hats.
Sources Claim Nicki Minaj Did Not Intend To Disrespect Rosa Parks
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUThat Batch knew she was being disrespectful, and she more than likely knew the importance of the date it was released…
Jay-Z Explains Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357i dont believe him this time...when you see everbody standing you dont forget to
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence "Bad Boys" Movie Breaks Records
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment