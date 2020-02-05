Chris Brown's Lawyer Wants Out Of Sex Assault Case Over His Behavior

(AllHipHop News) Chris Brown has been handed a new legal woe - his lawyers want to drop him as a client.

Members of the singer's team have requested permission to withdraw from a case revolving around an alleged sexual assault at Brown's home in Tarzana in 2017, according to The Blast.

An unidentified Jane Doe filed suit against Chris and his associate, Lowell Grissom, Jr., claiming the latter assaulted her after Brown tried to give her drugs.

Chris has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case.

In the new documents, lawyer Blair Berk claims Chris Brown has failed to met his obligations under their contract.

"Over the past several months, Mr. Brown has not met his material obligations under the terms of our engagement letter, and has rendered it unreasonably difficult for Tarlow & Berk to carry out the representation effectively," she wrote. "Our relationship with Mr. Brown has come to a point where Tarlow & Brown and I can no longer adequately defend or represent him."

Another lawyer, Zia Modabber, has filed the same motion.

A judge has yet to rule.