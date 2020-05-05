AllHipHop
Chris Brown & Young Thug Face Criticism For "Slime & B" Song Titled "She Bumped Her Head"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Gunna is featured on the record.

(AllHipHop News) Chris Brown turns 31 years old today (May 5). The R&B superstar from Virginia decided he would be the one to give a gift to his fans in the form of a new joint mixtape.

Breezy linked up with Atlanta rapper Young Thug for the new 13-track Slime & B. Thug's YSL Records signee Gunna shows up on a couple of songs. The project also features Future, Too $hort, E-40, Lil Duke, and more.

After its release, Slime & B became a trending topic on Twitter. Users caused the song "She Bumped Her Head" to trend on the platform too. The record earned praise from some listeners, but there was also concern that the title was downplaying the seriousness of domestic violence.

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. The violent Grammy-weekend incident, which took place inside a vehicle, seriously damaged CB's public reputation, and Rihanna was forced to repeatedly relive the situation in the media.

Chris Brown and Young Thug's "She Bumped Her Head" includes the lines, "My lil shawty had bumped her head and I steady been whipping her (sex). If I roll up the Maybach windows, we don't care 'bout the listeners." 

That chorus could be interpreted as an aggressive act against women, and the name of the song was similar to excuses some abusers use when trying to cover injuries they have caused by domestic attacks. However, Thug's "sex" ad-lib suggests the lyrics are referring to intercourse and not violence. The phrase "bumped your head" can also mean someone has the wrong idea or is mistaken.

