Christian "King" Combs Updates Fans On His Condition Following A Car Accident

Another driver was reportedly arrested for DUI.

(AllHipHop News) It appears Christian Combs is doing okay after being involved in a car accident on Sunset Blvd in Beverly Hills, California. The up-and-coming rapper's Ferrari was apparently hit on Wednesday.

Combs took to Instagram to give an update about his condition. He wrote:

IM GOOD !!! Thank you GOD🙏🙏 thank you to everybody who reached out! Last night was crazy seen my life flash before my eyes!! I was hit by a drunk driver! Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out ALIVE 💫💫 now back in the stu!!

According to TMZ, the person in the other vehicle was given a sobriety test at the scene of the crash. The Telsa driver was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence.

King Combs is the son of Hip Hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. The 22-year-old artist released the Cyncerely, C3 project in 2019. He has collaborated with acts like Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Teyana Taylor, Jeremih, City Girls, Tee Grizzley, and more.