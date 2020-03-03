Chuck D Claims Flavor Flav Was Suspended From Public Enemy In 2016

"It's time to move on and everyone wishes Flavor well."

(AllHipHop News) The story of Flavor Flav versus Chuck D just took another turn. Both Hip Hop icons have been going back-and-forth on Twitter after the Bernie Sanders campaign announced a March 1 event featuring Public Enemy Radio.

Flavor Flav sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders asking him not to use Public Enemy imagery or his likeness to promote the Democratic presidential candidate's bid for the White House. Then reports came out stating that PE was parting ways with Flavor Flav.

The legendary hypeman fired back by claiming Chuck D was allowing politics to ruin Public Enemy's 35-year legacy. He also insisted Chuck does not have the authority to remove Flav from the group. Additionally, Flavor Flav blasted his fellow Rock & Rock Hall of Fame inductee for tweeting that he may be under the influence of drugs.

AllHipHop has now received a statement addressing the ongoing situation involving Flavor Flav. Five people - Chuck D, James Bomb, DJ Lord, Pop Diesel, and Jahi - signed the note.

"Public Enemy did not part ways with Flavor Flav over his political views," reads the statement. "Flavor Flav has been on suspension since 2016 when he was MIA from the Harry Belafonte benefit in Atlanta, Georgia. That was the last straw for the group."

The statement also claims Public Enemy Radio co-headlined a European tour with Wu-Tang Clan without Flavor Flav in 2019. Plus, the band mentioned the 60-year-old's appearance on WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop: New York reality show where Flav apparently talked to his children about entering a rehabilitation center.

Read the full statement below: