Chuck D. Demands "Alien" President Trump Resign As President

Public Enemy's Chuck D. isn't willing to wait until November, he wants to get rid of President Donald Trump right NOW!

(AllHipHop News) Chuck D. wants U.S. President Donald Trump to emulate Richard Nixon by resigning the presidency before November's election.

Trump's hopes of a second term have taken a hit in recent months, with his Democratic Party rival pulling way ahead in the polls amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the U.S. following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The Public Enemy leader isn't prepared to wait until November to vote Trump out, pledging to lend his voice to protests aiming to force America's controversial leader to resign.

"At my stage and age, my battle is with Trump - to look at this guy that I've known since the early '80s. I'm from New York and I've seen all his bulls##t and the mind games that he's played on the country and the world," he told NME.

"He's just got to go. F##k waiting 'til November. We're trying to Nixonise this guy. We're trying to get him to step down quick now. If the world can't stand him and half the country can't stand him, then why is he there?"

Chuck is at a loss to explain the Trump phenomenon, saying he does not know why the billionaire turned politician ditched business to become a politician who inspires hatred and division.

"I think he's an alien," the "Fight the Powe"r hitmaker adds. "There won't be any animosity if he just f##king disappears and goes back to his casinos, his fake a## football teams, his bullshit hotels, and his fake a## reality TV shows.

Warning that a win for Trump would be bad for both America and the President himself, the rapper continues: "If he gets four more years, there will be animosity. He's really irrelevant, but he's not irrelevant when he's the President Of The United States."