Chuck D to Attend Dilla Day Celebrations in Detroit

(AllHipHop News) Fourteen years after his death, celebrations still take place around the world for producer, James “J. Dilla” Yancey. In his hometown of Detroit, several events are planned to honor his life.

On Saturday, February 8, 2020 the James DeWitt Yancey Foundation is presenting an event called “Dilla for the Youth.” Legendary rapper and activist Chuck D., will give a keynote address entitled “Rhymes over Beats” about the importance of having a message in hip-hop music.

Dilla for the Youth will also feature Hip-Hop Painting with a Twist with participants painting pictures of Dilla as well as freestyle ciphers, production demonstrations, and a photo booth. The event takes place at Avalon Village, a sustainable eco-village in Highland Park, MI-a small city located inside Detroit’s city limits.

The event is an extension of Chuck D’s relationship of admiration of Detroit hip-hop. Several years ago, the legendary frontman of Public Enemy narrated ​The Untold Story of Detroit Hip-Hop-​ a documentary that explores the origin and evolution of the culture.

Dilla for the Youth is the first event of the weekend. On Sunday morning, Dilla’s Delights-the donut shop owned by Dilla’s uncle, Herman Hayes is hosting Beats, Brunch and Burgers. The brunch is a fundraiser to raise money to relocate Dilla’s Delights to a new, larger location that will feature a museum and gift shop.

Dilla’s Delights recently surpassed a fundraising goal to raise $15,000 to help with the relocation. ​The national campaign gained donations from international artists and fans.

Finally on Sunday night is Dillatroit 5. The fifth annual concert features performances by Detroit emcees. There will also be a raffle of Dilla inspired artwork by local painters.

For Barry Yett, better known as DJ Butter, presenting Dillatroit is an annual mission. The event is a passion project which is both celebrated and criticized in Detroit. Detractors often chime in on social media nearly every February with commentary on the event. However, all proceeds raised are contributed to the James DeWitt Yancey Foundation, which is run by Ma Dukes.

Dillatroit 5 includes performances by Guilty Simpson, Phat Kat, Clear Soul Forces and more. The concert is Sunday, February 9th at Marble Bar in Detroit.

Tickets for Dillatroit 5 are available ​online​ and at the box office.