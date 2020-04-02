AllHipHop
Ciara And Russell Wilson Donating 10 Million Meals To People Struggling During The Coronavirus

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Ciara and Russell Wilson are donating an amazing amount of meals to a non-profit to help fight off hunger as the U.S. continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Ciara and Russell Wilson are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic by donating 10 million meals to nonprofit Feeding America.

The superstar couple is working with the organization and private jet company Wheels Up for Meals Up, after millions of Americans were left in short food supplyamid the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on the CNBC show Squawk Box, National Football League (NFL) star Russell explained: “We started doing our research, Ciara and I, and we found out that Feeding America is such a great program.

“40 years of doing good in the world and trying to make a difference.”

The Oh singer, 34, and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, previously donated one million meals to Feeding America, and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter said that the couple’s actions inspired him to use his tools and resources to aid the “37 million Americans that are food insecure on a regular day.”

Russell noted that “the worry is that this may double” as the pandemic continues, as Kenny urged, “every CEO, every entrepreneur, every company out there, anybody in the trading business or the hedge fund business, this is really a call to action."

