Ciara And Russell Wilson Reveal First Pics Of Baby Boy Win Wilson

Break out the balloons, streamers, and confetti! One of Hip-Hop’s favorite couples has welcomed another life into the world.

(AllHipHop News) Ciara (34) and Russell Wilson (31) have just given birth to their beautiful baby boy, making their family a complete five: mommy, daddy, two boys, and a princess.

The baby boy’s name is Win Wilson and he was born on July 23.

The R & B Princess of Atlanta shared the first pics of the baby boy over the weekend.

At the top of the year, Jan. 30, both influencers posted images of Ciara with her baby bump and her bikini.

Ciara simply posted “Number 3,” on the intimate family photo apparently taken by her hubby, Russell Wilson.

On his profile, he is pictured taking a selfie with Ciara in the background —bump all glistening. He is proud of the family they are building.

The three children, Win, 1 day, Sienna, 2, (both by the Seattle Seahawk player) and Future Jr., 5, (pop’s the Atlanta rapper), will surely keep the couple on their toes.

Amidst all the COVID-19 drama and civil unrest in the world, this is a great way to keep them all smiling.