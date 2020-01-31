Ciara Pregnant With Baby #3

(AllHipHop News) Singer Ciara is pregnant with her third child.

The "Level Up" hitmaker, 34, took to social media to share the happy news on Thursday (January 30th).

She shared a snap of her standing atop a rock formation on the beach, showing off her blossoming baby bump in a red bikini.

Ciara simply captioned the shot, "Number 3," tagging her Seattle Seahawks quarterback beau Russell Wilson as the photographer.

The couple began dating in early 2015 and wed the following year. They share a two-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess.

Ciara also has a son, five-year-old Future Zahir, with her ex-fiance, rapper Future.