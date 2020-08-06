Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Up A "Black Lives Matter" Billboard In Atlanta

The power couple is bringing awareness to BLM in ATL.

(AllHipHop News) #BlackLivesMatter is no longer the lead story in the national news, but protests continue to take place across the nation. Plus, celebrities are still doing their part to shine a light on the movement for racial equality.

For example, Ciara and Russell Wilson are advocating for social justice in CiCi's hometown of Atlanta. The R & B singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback had a large "Black Lives Matter" billboard put up in the city.

Wilson also took a stand for black lives during the opening segment of this year's ESPY Awards. He was joined by WNBA player Sue Bird and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe in acknowledging activist-athletes such as Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith, John Carlos, and Colin Kaepernick.

"We need justice. We need true leadership. We need a change and we need it now," declared Wilson at the 2020 ESPYs. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion also stated, "The only thing that must die is racism. Black lives matter."