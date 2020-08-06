AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Up A "Black Lives Matter" Billboard In Atlanta

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The power couple is bringing awareness to BLM in ATL.

(AllHipHop News) #BlackLivesMatter is no longer the lead story in the national news, but protests continue to take place across the nation. Plus, celebrities are still doing their part to shine a light on the movement for racial equality.

For example, Ciara and Russell Wilson are advocating for social justice in CiCi's hometown of Atlanta. The R&B singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback had a large "Black Lives Matter" billboard put up in the city. 

Wilson also took a stand for black lives during the opening segment of this year's ESPY Awards. He was joined by WNBA player Sue Bird and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe in acknowledging activist-athletes such as Muhammad Ali, Tommie Smith, John Carlos, and Colin Kaepernick.

"We need justice. We need true leadership. We need a change and we need it now," declared Wilson at the 2020 ESPYs. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion also stated, "The only thing that must die is racism. Black lives matter."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Christian "King" Combs Updates Fans On His Condition Following A Car Accident

Another driver was reportedly arrested for DUI.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

John Legend Reacts To Republicans Helping Kanye West Get On Presidential Ballots

A Trump-connected GOP operative assisted Ye in Wisconsin.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Music Producer Noel “Detail” Fisher Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

The "Drunk In Love" beatmaker is accused of violating multiple women.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Juelz Santana Returns To Social Media After Being Release From Prison

"Free at last #ImBack #SantanaFree 🙏🏾💯✔️."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

42 Dugg Arrested In Michigan For Fleeing Police Officers

The "We Paid" rhymer is facing up to 5 years in prison, a $1,000 fine, and a 1-year suspension of his license.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Rapper FBG Duck Murdered In Chicago Drive-By Shooting

RIP FBG Duck! The rapper was known to keep it real and fans are in mourning.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD