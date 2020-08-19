City Girls Address Dealing With Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Stans On Social Media

JT and Yung Miami speak on the rumors involving their "Twerk" collaborator.

(AllHipHop News) Women in Hip Hop have had a great year in 2020. Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B each reached the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart over the last eight months.

Other acts like Saweetie, Flo Milli, Noname, Mulatto, CupcakKe, and City Girls have garnered attention for their music as well. While female rap appears to be entering into a new Renaissance era, there is still some tension among fanbases that plays out online.

City Girls spoke about the social media stan wars during an interview with The Morning Hustle. JT specifically addressed their relationship with Cardi B and the rumors the Bronx native did not support the Miami-based duo's latest studio LP City on Lock.

"Let me correct you. Cardi did promote our album," JT told The Morning Hustle host Lore’l. "We were not talking about an artist. We were not talking about nobody specific. I was talking about those stan pages. They're always in people's comments talking sh*t. They'll flood it."

She continued, "It don't matter if it's Cardi fans or Nicki fans. I think they both got the two biggest fanbases. They harass you. If you tweet something, they're in your comments. They talk sh*t about you. They create these narratives but it never be a problem. And ain't nobody gonna bully me."

JT went on to talk about City Girls recently saying they wanted to collaborate with Nicki Minaj. Some fans saw that potential move as a "shade" towards Cardi since she and Minaj were involved in a highly-publicized feud.

"When we talk about Nicki Minaj, we're not doing it to shade Cardi at all," said JT. "For us to be artists, we deserve to be able to like everybody too. It was at one point that people just pinned us one way and we were kinda like that too because we thought that's the most loyal thing to do, but as artists we deserve to like everybody. It's not nothing against her. It's not nothing against nobody personally, period."