AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

City Girls Address Dealing With Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Stans On Social Media

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

JT and Yung Miami speak on the rumors involving their "Twerk" collaborator.

(AllHipHop News) Women in Hip Hop have had a great year in 2020. Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B each reached the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart over the last eight months. 

Other acts like Saweetie, Flo Milli, Noname, Mulatto, CupcakKe, and City Girls have garnered attention for their music as well. While female rap appears to be entering into a new Renaissance era, there is still some tension among fanbases that plays out online.

City Girls spoke about the social media stan wars during an interview with The Morning Hustle. JT specifically addressed their relationship with Cardi B and the rumors the Bronx native did not support the Miami-based duo's latest studio LP City on Lock.

"Let me correct you. Cardi did promote our album," JT told The Morning Hustle host Lore’l. "We were not talking about an artist. We were not talking about nobody specific. I was talking about those stan pages. They're always in people's comments talking sh*t. They'll flood it."

She continued, "It don't matter if it's Cardi fans or Nicki fans. I think they both got the two biggest fanbases. They harass you. If you tweet something, they're in your comments. They talk sh*t about you. They create these narratives but it never be a problem. And ain't nobody gonna bully me."

JT went on to talk about City Girls recently saying they wanted to collaborate with Nicki Minaj. Some fans saw that potential move as a "shade" towards Cardi since she and Minaj were involved in a highly-publicized feud.

"When we talk about Nicki Minaj, we're not doing it to shade Cardi at all," said JT. "For us to be artists, we deserve to be able to like everybody too. It was at one point that people just pinned us one way and we were kinda like that too because we thought that's the most loyal thing to do, but as artists we deserve to like everybody. It's not nothing against her. It's not nothing against nobody personally, period."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Jam Master Jay Murdered By Close Associates

Twenty years later, two men have been arrested for killing Jam Master Jay in a drug-deal gone bad.

GrouchyGreg

by

realest357

Stormzy Donates $650,000 To Help Disadvantaged Students

Stormzy gave up some serious cash to help students in the U.K. as he pushes for racial equality in the U.K.

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER

Common Launches New Self-Help Series

Common is looking to help out his fans with a new show featuring mental health wellness advice.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Jam Master Jay's Killers Could Face The Death Penalty

The two men accused of executing Jam Master Jay almost 20 years ago, could face the death penalty for their roles in the murder.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Master P Steps Up To Fund Funeral For Slain 3-Year-Old

Master P is stepping up to the plate to assist a grieving family after their 3-year-old was killed in Kentucky.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lizzo Shuts Down "Truth Hurts" Lawsuit Over Songwriting Credit

Rapper Lizzo is in the clear after two songwriters tried to say she stole her hit song "Truth Hurts."

AllHipHop Staff