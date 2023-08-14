Clarance Avant—”The Black Godfather” & Legendary Music Executive—Dead At 92

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Clarance Avant reportedly died at his Los Angeles home on Sunday (August 13) at the age of 92. Members of Avant’s family— son Alex Avant, daughter Nicole Avant and son-in-law Ted Sarandos—made the announcement on Monday (August 14).

“It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant,” the family said. “Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘The Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss.”

Avant founded Sussex Records and Tabu Records in 1970s and ‘80s and was chairman of Motown Records in the’90s. Early in his career, the North Carolina native managed several jazz and blues artists, including Jimmy Smith and Little Willie John before launching one of the first fully Black-owned radio stations, KAGB FM in Los Angeles. As his career evolved, he connected Janet Jackson with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and promoted Michael Jackson’s 1988 Bad tour. Along the way, he became a mentor to budding music executives Sylvia Rhone, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Jheryl Busby, Jon Platt, Irving Azoff, Snoop Dogg and Diddy as well as the aforementioned Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Rest in paradise Clarence Avant. Thanks for everything you’ve done for me and countless others! The “Black Godfather” 🫡💐💯 pic.twitter.com/jHiauqPKbU — DJ P👀H (@DJPooh) August 14, 2023

Fellow industry giant Clive Davis said, “Clarence Avant was truly one of a kind. His passing is a great loss of someone who is irreplaceable. Clarence’s extraordinary contribution to music and the barriers he broke throughout his career are unrivaled. He was the mentor to all Black executives in the music industry for decades, providing invaluable guidance and support while always standing up for equal rights. Clarence was humane and fair and inspired love and respect from all who knew him. I personally loved him and will miss him forever.”

Avant received the Recording Academy’s Trustees Award in 2008, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016, the Industry Icon Award at the 2019 Grammys and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. He also received Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award, an NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame Award and a BET Honors Entrepreneur Award. He earned the nickname “The Black Godfather” due to his revolutionary business leadership and vast connections. In 2019, a documentary about Avant, The Black Godfather, was released on Netflix.

In December 2021, Avant’s wife of 53 years, Jackie Avant, was fatally shot during a home invasion at their Beverly Hills residence.