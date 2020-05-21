Claudia Jordan Claims Nicki Minaj Fans Threatened Her 69-Year-Old Mother & 15-Year-Old Niece

The Barbz allegedly leaked her mom's address online.

(AllHipHop News) Usher Raymond's comments about Nicki Minaj have led to digital attacks from the Young Money rapper's stans. While speaking with Swizz Beatz about potential Verzuz battles, Usher said Minaj was a "product" of her longtime rival Lil Kim.

Many social media users and professional media personalities then offered their opinion about Kim's influence on Nicki. For example, Claudia Jordan was joined on a recent episode of her Out Loud show by LisaRaye McCoy, Syleena Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox to discuss Lil Kim paving the way for Nicki Minaj.

"I don't know why the fans are getting so angry at what Usher said. Usher did not slam Nicki Minaj by saying that. That is not a diss to her, but it is a fact," said Jordan. "Lil Kim came up way before her in a crew of all fellas. She was hard with it, and she was sexual. And she made that popular."

Those words have seemed to piss off some members of Minaj's fanbase. According to Jordan, the Barbz sent threats to her elderly mother and tormented her teenage niece. The Fox Soul host addressed the alleged harassment on Twitter and Instagram.

Jordan tweeted:

WOW now the Barbz have gone too far. Threatening to "BEAT HER" my 69 year old mother & now harassing my 15 year old niece? At the end of the day what will this accomplish but keep your karma bad & get you bought up on charges? WE stay protected-KNOW THIS. #OverATalkShowConvo smh. So yall can justify trying to scare a little 15 year old black girl- like times aint challenging enough without you barbz being so ridiculous. I hope yall feel good about yourselves. But then again you have to be brainless & soul less to think that is cool or funny. Way to go!

