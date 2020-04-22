AllHipHop
'Club MTV' Presents “#DanceTogether With D-Nice” To Raise Money For The Save the Music Foundation

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The global #AloneTogether campaign’s goal is to educate audiences on the importance of staying calm, connected, and active during the coronavirus pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Derrick “D-Nice” Jones is uniting with MTV for a special edition of the Club MTV franchise. The celebrated deejay will spin tunes from his Los Angeles home to raise proceeds for the nonprofit Save the Music Foundation.

The one-hour, music event airs live April 25 at 10 pm ET on MTV and MTV2. Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice will also simulcast across VH1 and live-stream on Pluto TV. D-Nice will make the experience interactive by engaging with his A-list friends, viral social media dancers, and fans through on-screen pop-ins and dance challenges.

As part of MTV’s #AloneTogether campaign, people will be encouraged to donate money to benefit The Save The Music Foundation. The nonprofit is working to ensure students in underserved communities severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have access to remote music education. Viewers can contribute to the organization by visiting savethemusic.org/dance or texting DANCE to 91999.

Club MTV debuted in 1987 and featured celebrity cameos and unforgettable performances from artists including The Ramones, Paula Abdul, Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Harry, MC Hammer, Vanessa Williams, Vanilla Ice, and more. Since its founding in 1997, Save The Music Foundation has donated more than $58 million worth of new musical instruments and technology to over 2,159 schools in 276 districts around the country.

#DanceTogether_Logo_forSocial[3]
