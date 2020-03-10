AllHipHop
Coachella Organizers Reportedly Plan To Postpone Festival Due To Coronavirus

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

COVID-19 is affecting concerts around the country.

(AllHipHop News) Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against The Machine were announced as the headliners for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. However, the Indio, California event may not take place as scheduled.

According to reports, organizers are considering moving the festival from April 10-12 and April 17-19 to October 9-11 and October 16-18. The lineup is said to be remaining the same. An official decision is expected to be made within the next 48 hours.

The possible move to October is in response to the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Over 4,000 people have died worldwide from the disease. The death toll in the United States has reached 26 with more than 700 cases confirmed. 

Riverside County, the location of Coachella, recently declared a public health emergency after confirming its first case of COVID-19. California Governor Gavin Newsom officially declared a state of emergency for the entire state. 

Last week, the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas was canceled due to concerns about coronavirus. Miami's Winter Music Conference and Ultra Music Festival were canceled as well. 

