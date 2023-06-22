Coi Leray Reacts To A Critic Claiming She Had The Worst Freshman Cypher Ever

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Previously, the “Players” hitmaker declared no one in the 2021 Class can see her in the booth.

Two years ago, Coi Leray caught some heat from social media users for her Freshmen Freestyle and Freshman Cypher performances. That sentiment still pops up on the Twitter timeline in 2023.

XXL announced the official 2023 Freshman Class on Wednesday (June 22). With the magazine presenting a new crop of rising stars, some people online began reflecting on previous selections for the coveted cover.

For example, one Twitter user posted, “Can we discuss why Coi Leray has the worst XXL Freshman Cypher ever…?” The @Southside_Gunn account also uploaded a clip of Leray’s widely panned verse.

“And the only one who [is] top 10 global in the world right now with 3 songs on the Hot 100,” Coi Leray fired back at her critic. “This didn’t determine my journey, I always knew I was destined for greatness. Now look at me. Swimming in hits baby. Y’all [too] busy worried about what someone has to say. Clearly IDGAF 🥰.”

And the only one who top 10 global in the world right now with 3 songs on the hot 100. This didn’t determine my journey, I always knew I was destined for greatness . Now look at me. Swimming in hits baby. Y’all to busy worried about what someone has to say. Clearly IDGAF 🥰 https://t.co/R8YXI4FWbH — Coi (@coi_leray) June 21, 2023

Coi Leray’s “Players” Became A Hit Around The World

Since 2021, Coi Leray managed to score several Top 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Players” became her highest-charting song to date in America by peaking at No. 9 in April. 2021’s “No More Parties” featuring Lil Durk made it to No. 26.

The Recording Industry Association of America has already certified “No More Parties” as 2x-Platinum. Additionally, “Players” peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and No. 25 on the Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart.

Coi Leray will release her sophomore studio LP, Coi, on Friday, June 23. That forthcoming project follows 2022’s Trendsetter which only spent one week on the Billboard 200 chart after debuting at No. 89. “No More Parties” lives on that album.

Leray Previously Clapped Back At Critics Of Her Freestyle

This was not the first time Coi Leray responded to negative critiques of her 2021 XXL Cypher and Freestyle. The New Jersey-raised entertainer also addressed the backlash around the time those videos made their way to YouTube that July.

“Somebody had to be the best and somebody had to be the worst. I just feel like, if I’m not gonna be the best freestyle, I’m just gonna have fun with my s### and do whatever makes me happy,” said Coi Leray in 2021.

She also proclaimed, “If you put me in the booth with anybody on that XXL [cover], I guarantee ain’t nobody seeing me in the f###### studio, and that’s on me… I feel like people depend on XXL, that’s like their moment. I’m here forever. When you’re a superstar, it’s bigger than that.”