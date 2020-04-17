Colin Kaepernick Announces $100,000 Donation To Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund

The award-winning activist is once again putting his own money up to help others.

(AllHipHop News) Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp has been promoting education, self-empowerment, and mass-mobilization to young people of color since its launch in 2016. The ex-NFL player is now using his organization to raise funds for coronavirus efforts.

On Thursday, Kaepernick revealed that he donated $100,000 to the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund. He also called on others to contribute money for Black and Brown communities that have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund has committed to:

Provide emergency assistance in areas such as food, shelter, and basic needs.

Provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to our communities of color.

Support our essential workers.

Support incarcerated populations.

Educate our communities on best practices during COVID-19, as well as share knowledge on past, present and future preventative measures.

Previously, Kaepernick raised over $1 million through his #10for10 and #MillionDollarPledge campaign. Celebrities such as Usher, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Jhené Aiko, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Nick Cannon, T.I., and Joey Bada$$ committed at least $10,000 to the fundraiser.

Kaepernick matched each #10for10 donation with a personal contribution of $10,000. The total endowment was dispursed to various nonprofits such as Mother's Against Police Brutality, Communities United for Police Reform, and The Dreamville Foundation.

In 2017, Colin Kaepernick was the recipient of Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in recognition for his fight against police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. Global superstar Beyoncé Knowles presented the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback with the honor.