Colin Kaepernick Condemns U.S. "Terror Attacks"

(AllHipHop News) Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick offered up his controversial opinion just days after President Trump ordered the assassination of a top Iranian leader.

In his tweets, Colin said that the American "terrorist attacks" against Black and Brown people are not new and blamed the aggression on the expansion of American imperialism.

In another tweet, Colin accused the US of targeting minorities both at home and abroad.

He further added that American imperialism uses America militarism “to enforce its policing and plundering of the nonwhite world.”

The former NFL player tweeted his thoughts just days after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The General was killed by a US drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump. His bold statement may have been inspired by the killing of Soleimani.

Kaepernick is not a stranger to controversy.

In 2016, he knelt during the national anthem to protest against systemic racism.

He was once the second-highest-paid NFL quarterback and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013, apparently his last in the league.

Kaepernick's previous comments have caused immense criticism and may have pressured NFL to avoid recruiting him, resulting in rap star Jay-Z stepping in on his behalf.