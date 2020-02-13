Colin Kaepernick Set To Release A Memoir Covering His Political Evolution

(AllHipHop News) Ever since Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee in 2016 during the playing of the national anthem as a form of protest against racial injustice in America, both supporters and critics have wanted to know more about the former NFL quarterback's motivations. Kaepernick is set to reveal some of the inspirations for his culture-shifting demonstration in an upcoming book.

The California-raised activist's memoir will detail the life experiences that led him to risk his career as a professional football star by taking silent action on the field before games. His own company, Kaepernick Publishing, will release the book in print and e-book format with Audible exclusively releasing the audio version.

"My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action," says Kaepernick.

He continues, "I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations."

Kaepernick Publishing entered into a multi-project deal with Audible to create original audio projects. Those releases will focus on amplifying notable authors, creators, and other influential figures.

"Throughout our history, Audible has been proud to connect its millions of listeners with a wide spectrum of important voices and powerful stories. In this recording, Colin Kaepernick takes listeners through the pivotal moments and experiences that inspired a national debate and cultural movement," states Rachel Ghiazza, SVP Content Acquisition and Development for Audible.

Ghiazza adds, "We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking creative venture with Kaepernick Publishing in which together we can elevate stories and perspectives that need to be heard."

Kaepernick Publishing was founded in 2019. Colin Kaepernick's memoir, which is scheduled for a 2020 release, is being published in partnership with Melcher Media with distribution by Ingram Brand's Two Rivers Distribution.