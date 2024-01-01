Hitler Preferable To Donald Trump Comedian Says: “He Wasn’t A Big Fat Slob”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

John Cleese compared Trump to Hitler in a pretty wild post and listed ways Hitler was preferable. Read more.

John Cleese has made fun of Donald Trump.

In a post to his X/Twitter account, the comedian and actor, 84, poked fun at the former U.S. President by comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

Five ways that Hitler was preferable to Trump



1. He fought for his country

2. He never used a teleprompter

3. He was nice to dogs

4. He wrote his own books

5. He never played golf

6. He wasn't a big fat slob



Five ways Trump is preferable to Hitler



1. He doesn't practice… — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 27, 2023

“Five ways that Hitler was preferable to Trump,” the Monty Python star began his post before rattling off a list of six amusing points.

“1. He fought for his country