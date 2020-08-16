Common Among The Artists Slated To Play The DNC

Chicago rapper Common is heading to the DNC to help wrangle up support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

(AllHipHop News) The Democratic National Convention has picked Common to perform at this upcoming celebration to be held on August 17 - 20.

The four-night event has tapped other musicians to perform such as Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, and Stephen Stills and will likely have them perform songs that fit into a specific theme— telling a specific story.

According to Stephanie Cutter, the DNC wants to make a statement with talent that says that right now “we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president.”

To push that narrative forward, a 57-person youth choir will do a riveting rendition of the national anthem. The choir is made up of each state and territory of the United States of America and will perform remotely from across the nation.

What would we like to see? It will be especially exciting to see Jennifer Hudson sing “Bridge over Troubled Water” or “America the Beautiful,” the Ray Charles version.

Having Billy Porter sing “The Impossible Dream” or James Brown’s “America” would be awesome.

As for Common, it would be only right to hear him throw down with John Legend in a riveting rendition of their Academy Award-winning song, “Glory.”

Expected to speak are Democratic royal couples the Obamas and Clinton and the very liberal-leaning dynamic duo of Vermont, Senator Bernie Sanders, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And everyone is expected to go nuts for the newly selected running-mate of Joe Biden, the party’s presumptive nominee, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The Howard grad and Alpha chapter-made and financial member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated has brought new energy to the campaign.

Should the ticket win the election, she will have a number of firsts under her belt: First African American Vice-President, First Person of Jamaican Descent to be Vice-President, First Person of Asian Descent to be Vice-President, and First Woman to be Vice-President.