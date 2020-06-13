AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Common And Keke Link With YouTube Originals For Star-Studded Fundraiser

AllHipHop Staff

Common will join the "Bear Witness" livestream on YouTube for a conversation on race relations in the U.S.

(AllHipHop News) Reggie Hudlin will helm a virtual town hall meeting on Google-owned platform to engage top artists and celebrities to tackle the issue of police involved-violence.

On June 13th, YouTube will launch an important conversation regarding race relations in America.

The YouTube Originals called "Bear Witness, Take Action" aims to “unite and inspire the platform's global community to take action for racial justice.”

For an hour and a half, Academy Award-winner Common and Emmy nominated Keke Palmer will engage YouTube creators, artists, influential public figures and prominent activist voices about their thoughts on the social unrest that the world is currently experiencing.

"Bear Witness, Take Action" will be structured with roundtable discussions and panels, powerful live moments, musical tributes, and more.

Moderators include Jemele Hill, Roland S. Martin, and Soledad O'Brien, while panelists lined up include Ambers Closet, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Patrisse Cullors, Kimberly N. Foster, Alicia Garza, Roxane Gay, Eddie Glaude, Andrew Hawkins, Kimberly Jones, and others.

This will be YouTube’s first project from their $100M content fund dedicated to amplifying Black voices.

"The execution of George Floyd - and Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery - has led to unprecedented protests for racial justice in every part of our nation--and globally. And it started in part because 17-year-old Darnella Frazier defiantly and courageously recorded the video that has forced us all to confront what we were seeing and name it," explained Malika Saada Saar, a civil and human rights lawyer and Social Impact Human Rights Lead at YouTube. "Video can be a powerful human rights tool, for bearing witness to injustice and 'Bear Witness, Take Action' will be part of that hope and urgent call for change."

Also, the event won’t just be a bunch of talking and pontification. There will be performances from John Legend and Trey Songz.

The show, which also will serve as a fundraiser for Bryan Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative, is set to premiere on Saturday at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

EXCLUSIVE: XXXtentacion Murder Suspect DEMANDS More Money For P.I.

A man facing the death penalty for his involvement in the murder of rap star XXXtentacion is asking a judge to give him more money to fight capital murder charges.

Nolan Strong

LeBron James, Kevin Hart Start Voting Rights Group

LeBron James and Kevin Hart are teaming up to get President Trump out of the White House.

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

Kanye West Calls Out Media For Demonizing Michael Jackson

Kanye West thinks the media should be banned from disparaging Michael Jackson and his legacy.

AllHipHop Staff

SAINt JHN Pens “Dear Superheroes” Open Letter & Presents "Real Superheroes" Charity T-Shirts

"In our neighborhoods the real superheroes don't have super powers."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Jon Batiste Announces "We Are: A Revival" To Take Place Outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

The Juilliard-educated instrumentalist is looking to offer inspiration and hope through music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Stormzy Spending $12 Million To Fight For Racial Justice

Grime rapper Stormzy has amassed considerable wealth, and he's going to redistribute $12 million of it back to the community.

AllHipHop Staff

Gucci Mane Posts & Deletes A Tweet Calling Atlantic Records "Polite Racist"

The Trap God said he is ready to part ways with the company.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Twist Releases A Statement About Saying He Took Drug Charges For Justin Bieber

"I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)