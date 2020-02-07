AllHipHop
Common Backs Jay-Z After Super Bowl LIV National Anthem Controversy

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
"He is for the people."

(AllHipHop News) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter spent the last week dealing with backlash for sitting during the singing of the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl. According to Jay, that action was not meant to be a form of protest like Colin Kaepernick's kneeling demonstration at NFL games.

The Roc Nation founder's explanation also did not sit well with some people. A paparazzi cameraman asked fellow Hip Hop legend Common if Jay was in a no-win situation.

"First of all, Jay-Z is a man of action," responded Common. "I really respect the fact that he is like, ‘Okay, we gonna change the situation from the mentality that’s going on for communities to financially...' He talks about mental health. He is for the people.”

The Let Love Have the Last Word author added, "I know that he’s about that and he been living that life, and he does it when the lights ain’t on. He do it sometimes where we don’t even know that he’s been helping out people."

There have been reports that Jay and his wife Beyoncé anonymously bailed out Black Lives Matter protesters in Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore, Maryland. He openly provided funds to bail out incarcerated parents on Mother's Day and Father's Day. 

Last month, Jay teamed with Yo Gotti and Roc Nation to sue the Mississippi Department of Corrections over the climbing death rate happening in the state's prison system. Carter also co-founded the REFORM Alliance, the nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the laws, policies, and practices that perpetuate injustice.

“I really respect those who do the work and don’t always announce it and Jay-Z’s one of those people. He told you what his intentions was," stated Common. "If you ain’t happy with that - meaning he was checking out what was going on because he was part of the production - if that's what he was doing and you not happy with it, so be it."

