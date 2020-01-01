Common Didn't Want To Have Kids With Angela Rye

(AllHipHop News) Rapper/actor Common’s reluctance to have more children led to his split from political analyst Angela Rye.

The Selma star, real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn, had dated Rye on and off from the summer of 2017, but they parted ways for good in September and now the CNN personality has opened up about the reasons behind their break-up.

Rye admitted her desire to start a family together was a key sticking point for the pair.

“We just want different things…,” she explained to fans in a candid chat on her On One With Angela Rya podcast, revealing she and Common had a heart-to-heart about their future after she revealed plans to spend more time with her nine-year-old godson, Ryan.

“I had told him about it the day before. We had been talking for about two months about, ‘Let’s see where things go’ because I’m leaning towards, ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning towards, ‘I don’t know.’ I think when somebody tells you, ‘I don’t know,’ they just tell you that because they don’t really want to hurt you.

“I remember us having this conversation the day after we talked about Ryan, he said, ‘I don’t know if I want to have kids.’ So I said, ‘I don’t know what else there is to talk about.'”

Despite their split, Rye, 40, insists they will “always be friends”.

“I think it was an impeccable parting of ways,” she shared. “We’re very clear about the fact that we were not aligned in those interests. We will always be friends. He’s a really good person.

“I wish Rashid the very best, but it was time for us to do something different.

Common, 47, is already a dad to 22-year-old daughter Omoye Assata Lynn.

He previously also dated R & B star Erykah Badu and tennis ace Serena Williams.