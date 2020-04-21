AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Common Inspires Prisoners With Video Call

AllHipHop Staff

Chicago rapper common took part in a video call with hundreds of thousands of inmates, where he offered up some positive words in advice.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper/actor Common has helped to lift the spirits of 130,000 California prisoners by taking part in a group video call to keep them updated about the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Selma" star, who is an advocate for prison reform, was invited to join the call by "Just Mercy" producer Scott Budnick, who originally intended the session as an informative chat and pep talk for inmates and prison staff.

Budnick says, "The idea was, let's do something for them to bring in hope and inspiration. Let's actually educate them on what's happening out here with the virus and what their families need to be doing and what they need to be doing, but also let them know that they're not forgotten."

For his part, Common encouraged those behind bars to take up meditation, therapy, and other calming techniques to maintain their mental health, and even led them in a breathing exercise.

They were also able to hear from former inmates Common and Budnick had previously met during a prison concert tour, and who had managed to turn their lives around following stints behind bars.

The discussion, which lasted almost two hours, was recorded, and now the footage has been shared with prison officials in five other states to provide a little inspiration and motivation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was just a deeply moving, inspiring call," adds Budnick, who founded prisoner advocacy non-profit the Anti-Recidivism Coalition in 2013.

Meanwhile, Common has also been doing his bit to help his local California community during the COVID-19 crisis, delivering a bag full of groceries to an elderly neighbor over the weekend.

He shared footage of his good deed on Instagram as he encouraged others to do the same.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teddy Riley & Babyface's 'Verzuz' Battle Breaks The Internet With Over 3 Million Total Viewers

Instagram crashed while #TeddyRileyVsBabyface was the top trending topic on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

$hydawgWindycity

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Could Be Freed As Coronavirus Closes In On Inmates At MCC

R. Kelly kind of just caught a break because of an inmate testing positive for COVID-19.

Nolan Strong

by

Deveondi

More Bad News For R. Kelly: He Owes The IRS Millions

R. Kelly's lawyers are pleading with a judge to let him out of jail, claiming he is too popular to be a flight risk.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Gearine

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Retakes No. 1 By Dethroning Drake's "Toosie Slide"

Doja Cat makes it into the Top 5 region for the first time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dallas Austin & Jermaine Dupri Announce "I Wrote That Song" IG Live Discussion

The Hall of Famers are ready to share stories about the biggest hits in their songwriting catalog.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

The Tupac Shakur Estate Announces Second Annual Poetry Month Competition

Tupac's estate uses the written art of poetry to help young people, especially in National Poetry Month, to express themselves.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

Offset's Ex Trashes Rapper And Cardi B

The mother of one of Offset's kids claims the rapper wanted to get some, while he was married to Cardi B.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Goes On Huge Spending Spree After Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine is spending lavishly on cars, and jewelry now that he is a free man, sort of.

AllHipHop Staff