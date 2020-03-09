Common Is Cool With Being Labeled A Sex Symbol

Common spoke about being a sex symbol at The Town Hall’s Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact.

(AllHipHop News) Common recently discussed his growing status as a sex symbol - and he's with it.

Common has been linked to Solange (she denied it), Serena Williams, Erykah Badu, Tiffany Haddish and political activist, Angela Rye.

The publication asked the Chicago native how he felt about women praising his looks instead his philanthropic work and poltiical activism.

"Shoot . . . if a lady wants to focus on something else, that’s cool too. I’m grateful," Common told Page Six.

Not only is he comfortable with being looked at a sex symbol, but he also explained how it’s okay to be versatile as an artist.

“I think being conscious and being a philanthropist does not fault you from being a human being and having sexuality and having fun, so I don’t box myself in,” he continued.

Common attended and spoke at The Town Hall’s Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact event late last month.

The ceremony honored Solange Knowles and featured several performers and speakers including Talib Kweli, BJ the Chicago Kid, Angelique Kidjo. Common served as the first speaker at the ceremony, celebrating the singer, actress, and activist’s legacy.