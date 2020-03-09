AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Common Is Cool With Being Labeled A Sex Symbol

Fatima Barrie

Common spoke about being a sex symbol at The Town Hall’s Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact.

(AllHipHop News) Common recently discussed his growing status as a sex symbol - and he's with it.

Common has been linked to Solange (she denied it), Serena Williams, Erykah Badu, Tiffany Haddish and political activist, Angela Rye.

The publication asked the Chicago native how he felt about women praising his looks instead his philanthropic work and poltiical activism.

"Shoot . . . if a lady wants to focus on something else, that’s cool too. I’m grateful," Common told Page Six.

Not only is he comfortable with being looked at a sex symbol, but he also explained how it’s okay to be versatile as an artist.

“I think being conscious and being a philanthropist does not fault you from being a human being and having sexuality and having fun, so I don’t box myself in,” he continued.

Common attended and spoke at The Town Hall’s Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact event late last month.

The ceremony honored Solange Knowles and featured several performers and speakers including Talib Kweli, BJ the Chicago Kid, Angelique Kidjo. Common served as the first speaker at the ceremony, celebrating the singer, actress, and activist’s legacy. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Gang Associate "Nuke" Appeals 17-Year Sentence

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is attempting to appeal a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs for the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

GrouchyGreg

Tea Company Fined $1 Million Over IG Ads With Cardi B. And Others

Popular Instagram tea brand Teami has been fined a hefty amount for their ads.

Fatima Barrie

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

emdot84

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Cynthia Dababy

Benny the Butcher Looking For New Rappers With Features Challenge

Benny the Butcher announced a new challenge on Instagram and not one, but three rappers are going to get put on!

Fatima Barrie

by

AlPoe

Benzino, Coolio Set "Love Goals" On Oprah's OWN Network

"Love Goals" is a celebrity couple therapy show featuring Benzino, Coolio, Spinderella, and more.

Fatima Barrie

Kendrick Lamar Launches A New "At Service" Company

K-Dot took to social to announce his partnership with friend and collaborator Dave Free present to the world what they are calling an “at service company.”

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KIMSPICE

Kafani Accused Of Threatening His Girl In Million Dollar Fraud Case

Instagram gets rapper Kafani's bail revoked and puts his ex-girlfriend in danger!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Noname

Post Malone Squashes Rumors He's Binging On Drugs

Post Malone denied he's hooked on drugs after a video surfaced of the singer falling to the ground.

AllHipHop Staff

Trinidad Authorities Shocked By Nicki's Husband Sex Offender Status

Nicki Minaj’s husband didn’t let U.S. authorities know about his visit to Nicki Minaj’s hometown.

Fatima Barrie