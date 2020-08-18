AllHipHop
Common Launches New Self-Help Series

AllHipHop Staff

Common is looking to help out his fans with a new show featuring mental health wellness advice.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Common is venturing into the world of self-help as the host of a new wellness series.

The star has unveiled the series "Com&Well" on his YouTube channel in order to offer fans self care and mental health wellness advice.

The six-episode series, which is filmed in his home using conferencing sites like Skype and Zoom, features conversations with his personal health and wellness teams. The star will also detail his own wellness practices, including his work-outs and hobbies.

"I believe deeply that the more at peace you are with yourself, the more love and compassion you are able to put out into the world," Common said in a statement. "Now more than ever the world needs love and mindfulness towards one another. The black community needs love, the brown community needs love. Really, we all need it. I created Com&Well to share the self-care knowledge and tools I've had access to and live by with my community."

The show will debut today (August 18th).

