Common Named MVP Of NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Fatima Barrie
by

Common earned the MVP title in his hometown of Chicago during the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Friday night.

(AllHipHop News) Common was named MVP of Friday night's All-Star Celebrity Game.

Repping his hometown of Chicago, Common took the trophy for the 2020 title.

With 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, the rapper expressed gratitude for his team’s win and for being MVP in his hometown.

“Man I just feel good being home in Chicago. I just wanted to represent Chicago," Common said after his standout performance.

Wearing a jersey with the number 25 to represent slain Chicago basketball star Ben Wilson who was murdered outside Simeon High School in 1984, Common thanked Chicago NBA natives such as Quentin Richardson, Isaiah Thomas, and Derrick Rose for their contributions to basketball.

Aside from Common, the Chicago home team, Team Wilbon, consisted of Bad Bunny, Hannibal Buress, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Alex Moffat, Jose Andres, Famous Los, Jidenna, Chelsea Gray, and Quentin Richardson.

The away team, Team Stephen A., included Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Rel Howery, Taylor Bennett, Ronnie 2K, Katelyn Ohashi, A’ja Wilson, and Darius Miles.

Team Wilbon defeated Team Stephen A. with 62-47 win at Wintrust Arena.

