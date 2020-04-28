AllHipHop
Common, Questlove and George Bush On Board For Oprah's 24-Hour Weekend Of Positivity

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Common and Roots member Questlove are among the guests supporting Oprah Winfrey's "Call to Unite."

(AllHipHop News) Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and former President George W. Bush are to front a star-studded global live stream event set for this coming weekend May 1st.

The Call to Unite will begin at 7 pm EST on Friday and offer performances, prayers, and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-hour special will also feature Jennifer Garner, Common, Questlove, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, Mandy Moore, and Alanis Morissette, alongside cultural, spiritual, and community leaders.

The event will be live-streamed at www.unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch. 

