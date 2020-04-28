Common, Questlove and George Bush On Board For Oprah's 24-Hour Weekend Of Positivity
AllHipHop Staff
(AllHipHop News) Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and former President George W. Bush are to front a star-studded global live stream event set for this coming weekend May 1st.
The Call to Unite will begin at 7 pm EST on Friday and offer performances, prayers, and conversations about overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 24-hour special will also feature Jennifer Garner, Common, Questlove, Eva Longoria, Naomi Campbell, Mandy Moore, and Alanis Morissette, alongside cultural, spiritual, and community leaders.
The event will be live-streamed at www.unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.