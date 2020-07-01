Common, Questlove Support Virtual Brooklyn Festival

A popular Brooklyn festival has gone virtual with the support of legendary artists Questlove and Common.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop stars Common and Questlove have been tapped to headline the virtual version of the 2020 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in New York City.

The annual outdoor event had to be reworked as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and now organizers aim to entertain fans in isolation with a two-day bash online.

Singers Lila Downs, Angelique Kidjo, The Tallest Man on Earth, Yemi Alade, and Madison McFerrin, will also perform, as will Caribbean soca group KES and Latin pop duo Buscabulla.

"We're thrilled to be channeling the energy, spirit, and dynamism that takes place every year at the Prospect Park Bandshell into a two-day multiplatform event this summer," said Kristina Newman-Scott, President of BRIC.

The virtual festival will take place from 8 pm ET on July 25th and 26th.

Catch all the action on the event's Facebook or YouTube page.