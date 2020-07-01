AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Common, Questlove Support Virtual Brooklyn Festival

AllHipHop Staff

A popular Brooklyn festival has gone virtual with the support of legendary artists Questlove and Common.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop stars Common and Questlove have been tapped to headline the virtual version of the 2020 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in New York City.

The annual outdoor event had to be reworked as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and now organizers aim to entertain fans in isolation with a two-day bash online.

Singers Lila Downs, Angelique Kidjo, The Tallest Man on Earth, Yemi Alade, and Madison McFerrin, will also perform, as will Caribbean soca group KES and Latin pop duo Buscabulla.

"We're thrilled to be channeling the energy, spirit, and dynamism that takes place every year at the Prospect Park Bandshell into a two-day multiplatform event this summer," said Kristina Newman-Scott, President of BRIC.

The virtual festival will take place from 8 pm ET on July 25th and 26th.

Catch all the action on the event's Facebook or YouTube page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freddie Gibbs Drags Akademiks For Claiming He Is An "Irrelevant" Rapper

The 'Alfredo' album creator suggests Ak and 6ix9ine are lovers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Could Tekashi 6ix9ine's Enemies Be Freed Thanks To President Trump?

Tekashi 6ix9ine could have some troubles coming his way if three key members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods are released from prison.

Nolan Strong

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Naahs

Kanye West Opening Retail Store In Wyoming

Kanye West is preparing to manufacture millions of shoes this year, as demand for his Yeezy brand explodes.

AllHipHop Staff

Pharrell Williams, Van Jones Vow To Make Juneteenth Federal Holiday

Juneteenth celebrations may be over, but Pharrell is going to be working all year round to ensure the date becomes a federally recognized holiday.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Chauvin Trial Date Set For Killing George Floyd

The cops accused of killing George Floyd will face justice in March of 2021.

GrouchyGreg

iHeartMedia Launches All-News Audio Service Black Information Network

The parent company of NYC's Power 105.1 and LA's Real 92.3 is looking to be a source of news information for 93% of Black Americans.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kendrick Lamar Makes History With 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D City' Spending 400 Weeks On Billboard 200

K. Dot has the longest-charting Hip Hop studio album of all time.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hydrasarah

Bun B & Trae Tha Truth Call Out Kentucky AG For Not Charging The Cops That Killed Breonna Taylor

Protesters are still taking to the streets in KY as Attorney General Daniel Cameron apparently prepares for a wedding.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ice Cube Sends "Cease And Desist" Letter To Reporters Claiming He Had A Rabbi Attacked

Marlow Stern and Charlie Nash are being accused of spreading fake news.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)