Common, Usher, Alicia Keys & Others To Lead Grammy's All-Star Tribute To Prince

(AllHipHop News) Common, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Usher are among the stars set to honor Prince in a special tribute concert.

Beck, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, Gary Clark, Jr. and Juanes also feature on the line-up for "Let’s Go Crazy:"

The Grammy Salute to Prince, which will be held January 28th – two days after the Grammy Awards – at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and will be broadcast in April.

The star’s percussionist Sheila E. will serve as the night’s musical director, alongside the "Purple Rain" hitmaker’s longtime associates, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

“I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” she told Rolling Stone.

“Musically, there’s so much to choose from. It’s almost unfair to do a two-hour tribute to him — we could do a full week. At the end of the day, it’s him bringing people together and having a good time.”

In a statement, Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan said: “Regardless of how you identify (Prince), he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time.

“He continues to serve as an inspirational icon for artists and fans worldwide, and we are so honored to pay tribute to his legacy.”