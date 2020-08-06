Congrats! Kelis Expecting Her Third Child

Shout out to Kelis and her hubby, who are expecting a brand new baby!

(AllHipHop News) Milkshake hitmaker Kelis is pregnant again.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the big news, posting a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

"Chef Kelis - table for 5 please," the 40-year-old wrote. "We’re adding one more!"

"Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers," she added. "As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in - from what we eat, to how we live and love.

"This is the time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates. So for me, self-care has become paramount, particularly in the beginning stages. Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you. That’s why I used a First Response Early Result test as it can tell you if you’re pregnant 6 days sooner than your missed period."

Bosses at First Response have made a donation to Black Mamas Matter in Kelis' name.

The hip-hop star-turned-chef has an 11-year-old son from her marriage to rapper Nas and a four-year-old son she shares with current husband, realtor Mike Mora.