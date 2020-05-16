AllHipHop
Conway The Machine Buys NFTA Workers Breakfast

Maria Myraine

A native of the Buffalo/Niagara region of New York, Conway The Machine gives back to essential workers.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop is giving back at such a critical time.

Buffalo NY rapper, Conway the Machine, recently showed his appreciation and support of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority workers with a simple kind act.

Yesterday morning (May 15th) Conway personally delivered breakfast to the NFTA workers at a few bus garages and rail yards. A longtime local, and resident of this region located in upstate New York, Griselda Records’ founder continues to give back.

Conway greeted and shook hands with the essential workers who were readying departure for the morning shift at the Cold Spring Garage on Michigan Ave.

On Thursday (May 14th), Conway kicked off his weekend of charitable work. On Thursday he assembled a small crew, in partnership with La Nova Pizzeria, to help the Buffalo City Mission.

The Mission services many families, as well as essential works throughout the community.

“The people who work at the City Mission are on the front lines trying to help the less fortunate every day. The bus drivers, too - these people can’t work from home, they’ve got to be out there,” Conway told Buffalo News.

Having put the region on the map, by solidifying his place in Hip-Hop as one of the game's top lyricists, Conway has always carried his “city” on his back. Buffalo News referenced him as “Demond Price, a now-grown kid from the streets of Buffalo who made it out of some tough situations.”

And in doing so, he is making sure he can help others do the same - especially at such a critical time.

“If I can help, then I’m happy to do so. I love the city, you know?” 

steveregal
steveregal

Dope...props to Conway

