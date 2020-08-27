AllHipHop
Conway The Machine Drops Hit-Boy-Produced Single “Fear Of God” Featuring DeJ Loaf

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Griselda representative is close to letting loose his full-length project.

(AllHipHop News) Hit-Boy season continues to flourish this week. Hip Hop devotees already got to hear how the 33-year-old musician handled executive producing the acclaimed King's Disease album by Queens-raised rap icon Nas.

Then on Monday, Big Sean released a record titled "Deep Reverence" featuring the late Nipsey Hussle which was also produced by Hit-Boy. Additionally, Sean tapped the Grammy-winning beatmaker to co-executive produce his upcoming Detroit 2 album.

Hit-Boy's sound has gone from New York to Michigan back to New York and Michigan simultaneously. His latest production credit is attached to Buffalo emcee Conway The Machine's new single "Fear Of GOD" featuring Detroit singer/rapper DeJ Loaf.

Conway The Machine- FKTG Digital Cover Art

“Fear Of GOD” is set to appear on Conway's forthcoming From King To A GOD. The project will also include contributions from Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Alchemist, Daringer, Erick Sermon, and more.

Conway The Machine’s From King To A GOD is scheduled for release on September 11 via Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE. He previously delivered the track "Lemon” featuring Method Man. That song was produced by Daringer and Beat Butcha.

This year has seen Conway partner with The Alchemist for the Lulu collaborative EP, and he joined forces with Big Ghost LTD to create the 9-track No One Mourns The Wicked. Conway's voice can also be heard on Westside Gunn's Pray For Paris, Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist's Alfredo, and Lil Wayne's Funeral.

