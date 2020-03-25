AllHipHop
Conway The Machine & The Alchemist Release "Shoot Sideways" Single Featuring Schoolboy Q

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The rapper/producer duo's shark-themed collaborative EP ‘LULU’ is on the way.

(AllHipHop News) The Buffalo-based Hip Hop collective known as Griselda is not letting up on their takeover of the culture. Griselda's Conway The Machine is teaming up with veteran producer The Alchemist for a new joint project.

ALC Records, Drumwork Music Group, Griselda Records, and Patta Soundsystem are presenting Conway and Alchemist's LULU. Plus, Patta worked with the two creators on a LULU capsule collection consisting of a security jacket, vinyl EP, and a snapback sports cap.

"Shoot Sideways" is the first released track from LULU. The song features Top Dawg Entertainment representative Schoolboy Q. New York City-bred emcee Cormega will also appear on the EP.

Conway The Machine & The Alchemist’s LULU is scheduled to be available on DSPs beginning March 30. Previously, Griselda dropped their Shady Record debut studio album WWCD in 2019. Alchemist's production has been included on recent albums by Eminem, Jay Electronica, and Boldy James.

