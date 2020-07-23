Cop Who Killed George Floyd Also Facing Tax-Related Felonies

The cops who put his knee on George Floyd's neck and killed him is also accused of cheating on his taxes.

(AllHipHop News) Derek Chauvin the former Minneapolis police officer who is already facing charges in the death of George Floyd is also facing multiple tax-related felonies.

According to CBS Minnesota, Derek and his wife Kellie - who are in the midst of divorce proceedings - have been booked on nine counts of felony tax evasion charges.

It was claimed investigators began looking into the Chauvins in June, 2020 for not filing Minnesota individual income tax returns on time from 2016 to 2019, and for fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput noted: "When you fail to fulfill the basic obligation to file and pay taxes, you are taking money from the pockets of citizens of Minnesota.

"Our office has and will continue to file these charges when presented. Whether you are a prosecutor or police officer, or you are a doctor or a realtor, no one is above the law."

The complaint details that, for multiple years, the Chauvins failed to file income tax returns and pay state income taxes. They also reportedly underreported and underpaid taxes on income from various employments each year.

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Oakdale Police Department, and leave the couple facing a maximum sentence of 45 years in prison and/or a $90,000 fine each.