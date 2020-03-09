Cops Give Info On Lil Baby Shooting

Lil Baby’s concert came to an abrupt end on Saturday night.

(AllHipHop News) Lil Baby had a show in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday night at the Bill Harris Arena.

The show, however, was cut short after gunshots were fired into the crowd at the concert around 10 p.m.

According to AL.com, a beef erupted between promoters and entourage members backstage when gunplay erupted and struck one person.

The victim was hospitalized and treated at UAB. Sgt. Rod Mauldin reported that the victim’ is in stable condition, with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was captured in a Youtube video posted online from the event and a single shot can be heard in the video.

People dropped to the floor for protection, while others ran out of the venue. Police cleared the concert and shut it down. No arrests have been made.

Lil Baby recently made headlines after the rapper’s crew was accused of jumping Offset on Friday, March 6. Lil Baby has denied any involvement and took to social media calling the incident ake news.

He wrote in an Instagram story post, “Stop spreading fake news !! That shit fake !!” Nor offset or the Quality Control team have commented on the situation.