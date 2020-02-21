AllHipHop
Cops Offer Reward To Find Gunman Who Shot Three People In Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

AllHipHop Staff

After three people were shot, Crime Stoppers and authorities offer $2,000 to find the shooters at Old Lady Gang Restaurant.

(AllHipHop News) There is always some drama when the cameras are rolling on the popular Bravo reality show, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

However, lately, the drama has been off-screen— bringing context to what reality really is.

At least that would be true for a series vet and multi-platinum recording artist Kandi Burruss-Tucker.

Kandi is known for making money and launching a new business. She is also known for her very sexy side, showcase on her “Kandi Coated Nights” and the adult toy lines that also accompany the show.

This is all very hot, but other things have been heating up in one of her business that is not as positive.

Last week Friday, there was a shooting at Burruss-Tucker’s East Point, GA restaurant, the Old Lady Gang and police are now offering a reward to find the shooter of the three people injured during the assault.

According to FOX 5, East Point Police investigators and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta have offered a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that can lead to an arrest and indictment of the suspect in the shooting.

There was a description given out about the suspect.

Police say that the “unidentified man” was wearing a jumpsuit and entered the restaurant and started shooting. In fact, the leading investigative officers believe the shooting was targeted but they have not revealed who the mark may have been.

Hopefully, the knucklehead will get plucked off the streets and dealt with immediately.

