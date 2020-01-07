Cops Plead For Help Solving YG Related Murder Case

(AllHipHop News) Los Angeles authorities have appealed to the public for help in solving a murder case involving a vehicle belonging to rapper YG.

The "Big Bank" star hit headlines in July when someone driving a Cadillac Escalade registered to the MC took police on a high-speed chase through L.A., opening fire with an assault rifle and killing a 65-year-old man riding a bike.

As cops tried to identify the suspect, YG insisted he was holed up in a recording studio at the time of the incident.

He has not been charged with any crime in relation to the case, although his Los Angeles home was raided over the summer as detectives searched for any evidence potentially linking him to the murder mystery.

Officials are still looking for answers, and now they have asked members of the general public for any information which may prove useful to solve the crime.