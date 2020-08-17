Cordae Drops YBN From His Name On Various Online Platforms

Other Young Boss N*ggas representatives tweet about people changing up.

(AllHipHop News) "They left this YBN sh*t in the gutter. Remember that. I’ll turn it up myself," tweeted YBN Nahmir on August 6. Many observers assumed Nahmir's subliminal message was about the rapper once known as YBN Cordae.

It appears the speculation about a split between Cordae and the YBN crew was correct. Cordae's verified Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as his official Spotify page, now list his name without the YBN tag.

The Grammy-nominated emcee has yet to publicly address why he dropped the YBN from his moniker. However, YBN Nahmir continued to post cryptic messages that seem to be directed at his "Pain Away" collaborator.

"Too many turned on me I can’t trust no one," tweeted Nahmir on August 13. He returned to the social media platform three days later to add, "Watch who you hang around kids. Watch who you do things for. Watch who you help."

The YBN (Young Boss N*ggas) collective was formed by YBN Nahmir after various members met online while playing video games. Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay eventually began making music together in 2015.

Cordae joined the YBN group in 2018. Later that year, the crew released YBN: The Mixtape via Atlantic Records. That project featured tracks by Nahmir, Almighty Jay, and Cordae.

While Cordae has changed his screen name on various digital platforms, his Twitter handle remains @YbnCordae. Plus, his artist page on the Atlantic Records website still has him listed as YBN Cordae as of press time.

Other members of Young Boss N*ggas apparently co-signed YBN Nahmir's public frustrations about individuals being disloyal. Almighty Jay recently tweeted, "You ain’t never had n*ggas change up on you so you wouldn’t know the feeling."