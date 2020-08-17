AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cordae Drops YBN From His Name On Various Online Platforms

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Other Young Boss N*ggas representatives tweet about people changing up.

(AllHipHop News) "They left this YBN sh*t in the gutter. Remember that. I’ll turn it up myself," tweeted YBN Nahmir on August 6. Many observers assumed Nahmir's subliminal message was about the rapper once known as YBN Cordae.

It appears the speculation about a split between Cordae and the YBN crew was correct. Cordae's verified Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as his official Spotify page, now list his name without the YBN tag.

The Grammy-nominated emcee has yet to publicly address why he dropped the YBN from his moniker. However, YBN Nahmir continued to post cryptic messages that seem to be directed at his "Pain Away" collaborator.

"Too many turned on me I can’t trust no one," tweeted Nahmir on August 13. He returned to the social media platform three days later to add, "Watch who you hang around kids. Watch who you do things for. Watch who you help."

The YBN (Young Boss N*ggas) collective was formed by YBN Nahmir after various members met online while playing video games. Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay eventually began making music together in 2015. 

Cordae joined the YBN group in 2018. Later that year, the crew released YBN: The Mixtape via Atlantic Records. That project featured tracks by Nahmir, Almighty Jay, and Cordae.

Atlantic- YBN Cordae

While Cordae has changed his screen name on various digital platforms, his Twitter handle remains @YbnCordae. Plus, his artist page on the Atlantic Records website still has him listed as YBN Cordae as of press time.

Other members of Young Boss N*ggas apparently co-signed YBN Nahmir's public frustrations about individuals being disloyal. Almighty Jay recently tweeted, "You ain’t never had n*ggas change up on you so you wouldn’t know the feeling."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Breaks YouTube Record For Biggest First Week U.S. Debut

The controversial single continues to dominate the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

More Problems For R. Kelly - Sex Abuse Survivor Demands Money In STD Lawsuit

R. Kelly ignored a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was sexually abused by the singer, and now he's about to pay for it.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Slashes Prices Of Her OnlyFans Subscription As Channel Blows Up

Cardi B's new OnlyFans account is going to make her millions of dollars.

AllHipHop Staff

Lauryn Hill Breaks Silence On Daughter's Abuse Claims

Lauryn issued a very eloquent and thoughtful statement after her daughter Selah about her relationship with her mother.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kim Kardashian Calls For C-Murder To Be Released From Prison

Monica is working with the criminal justice reform advocate to help the incarcerated New Orleans native.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

moose489

Aminé Talks Portland's Black Lives Matter Protests, Racism & Gentrification

"So for me, Portland is just like the South."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rod Wave’s 'Pray 4 Love' Returns To The Top 5; NLE Choppa Scores First Top 10 Entry With 'Top Shotta'

The two freshmen join Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and Lil Baby among the ten top-selling artists.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lloyd's Of London Responds To T.I.'s Open Letter About Its Connection To The Slave Trade

The veteran emcee is demanding the multi-billion dollar British institution compensate descendants of African slaves.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Brings Back Sunday Service In Wyoming

Ye and Kim K post clips from the outdoor worship session.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Russell Brand Slammed For "Mansplaining" Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallions "WAP"

Russell Brand is under fire for trying to unpack women's sexuality through Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's raunchy song "WAP."

Kershaw St. Jawnson