Cordae Talks Being A Longtime Fan Of Jay-Z & Nas

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The DMV representative is a student of the game.

(AllHipHop News) Cordae is one of the new school rappers that regularly gets praised by old school rap fans. For some listeners, his focus on lyricism and concepts feels like a modern-day approach to traditional Hip Hop.

The Lost Boy album creator likely adopted that style because of the rap artists that provided the music for his early life. Cordae spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music to promote the "At Home With" playlist, but he also discussed his appreciation for two legends.

"Jay-Z's music was the soundtrack of my childhood and me growing up and, as I grow older, I would always go back to it and just realize how brilliant it was and how much I really learned," said Cordae.

He continued, "I was really growing up wearing Rocawear, wearing Sean John, Velour suits, throwing up the Roc sign at eight years old. Just straight up, listening to music, it always just brings me back to those times, and what he's doing now with music and beyond is just nothing short than incredible."

Plus, Cordae shouted out Nasir Jones. The 23-year-old emcee added, "It Was Written is my personal favorite Nas album. And 'The Message': 'Fake thugs, no love, you get the slug.' Just how he comes in with that mafioso style. That's just one of my favorite all-time Nas songs."

Cordae named Travis Scott as one of his inspirations too. He also shared a few of his favorite Hip Hop producers by naming Scott, Kanye West, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, J Dilla, Just Blaze, and Dr. Dre.

