AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cordae Talks Creating “Gifted” Single With Roddy Ricch

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the Grammy-nominated emcee's music video for the track.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the brightest, young stars of Hip Hop joined forces for "Gifted." Cordae's latest lead record features fellow Atlantic recording artist Roddy Ricch.

A Cole Bennett-directed visual for "Gifted" hit YouTube yesterday. It quickly became a top trending video on the platform with over 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Cordae spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about creating his collaboration with Roddy Ricch. The DMV representative explained how he connected with the chart-topping rapper from Compton.

"We actually did that song last year, like last August. So we did that song like a year ago. And Roddy is just like a homie of mine, like in real life, explained Cordae. "We always connect, have real-life conversations."

He continued, "I think we did Real Street Festival, we both did a festival that day. And then I pulled up on him at the studio and we made that song together that same night. It was definitely a dope process making that record, for sure."

In addition, Cordae told Lowe that he recorded over a hundred songs that could possibly show up on his next full-length project. 2019's The Lost Boy earned the former YBN crew member his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

"I started my new year in Australia doing shows. That was incredible to me. And then also bringing my mom to the Grammys, like we said, front row at the Grammys. Getting nominated. That was like a big moment," said Cordae.

The 23-year-old emcee added, "So a lot more to come as we are going to be regulars at the Grammys. We are going to have assigned seating for the next decade."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Plays On His Infamy With "Tattle Tales"

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to play on his infamous status as a snitch with his upcoming album "Tattle Tales."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

falox

50 Cent Producing Drama On Centered Around The "Hip-Hop Cop"

The "Hip-Hop Cop" is getting his own drama, courtesy of 50 Cent

AllHipHop Staff

Public Enemy Returns To Def Jam, Announces 'What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?' Album

Chuck D and Flavor Flav comment on making the move back to the iconic record company.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Suing Ohio Over Rejected Signatures In Fight To Get Birthday Party On Ballot

Rap star Kanye West is taking on state election officials in Ohio claiming he should really be on the ballot.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

R. Kelly Assaulted In Prison Over Prison's Lockdown Status

According to multiple sources, R. Kelly was beaten by an inmate in prison.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rome9193

Kanye West Fails To Get On Ballot In Wyoming, But Secures Minnesota

Kanye could very well hand Donald Trump the Presidency now that he is on the ballot in several key swing states!

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Says Explicit "WAP" Song Only Bothers "Fake Religious People"

Cardi B is still defending her explicit hit #1 song with Megan Thee Stallion against haters.

AllHipHop Staff

by

marcbiz11

LL Cool J Celebrates Arrest Of Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects

LL Cool J is relieved that a pair of suspects have finally been locked up for the shocking murder of Jam Master Jay.

AllHipHop Staff

Dr. Dre Blasts Wife For Keeping His Gun And Golf Clubs

Dr. Dre's divorce with his wife is getting nasty as they fight over personal items she supposedly won't give back!

AllHipHop Staff