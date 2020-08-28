Cordae Talks Creating “Gifted” Single With Roddy Ricch

Watch the Grammy-nominated emcee's music video for the track.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the brightest, young stars of Hip Hop joined forces for "Gifted." Cordae's latest lead record features fellow Atlantic recording artist Roddy Ricch.

A Cole Bennett-directed visual for "Gifted" hit YouTube yesterday. It quickly became a top trending video on the platform with over 1 million views in less than 24 hours.

Cordae spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about creating his collaboration with Roddy Ricch. The DMV representative explained how he connected with the chart-topping rapper from Compton.

"We actually did that song last year, like last August. So we did that song like a year ago. And Roddy is just like a homie of mine, like in real life, explained Cordae. "We always connect, have real-life conversations."

He continued, "I think we did Real Street Festival, we both did a festival that day. And then I pulled up on him at the studio and we made that song together that same night. It was definitely a dope process making that record, for sure."

In addition, Cordae told Lowe that he recorded over a hundred songs that could possibly show up on his next full-length project. 2019's The Lost Boy earned the former YBN crew member his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

"I started my new year in Australia doing shows. That was incredible to me. And then also bringing my mom to the Grammys, like we said, front row at the Grammys. Getting nominated. That was like a big moment," said Cordae.

The 23-year-old emcee added, "So a lot more to come as we are going to be regulars at the Grammys. We are going to have assigned seating for the next decade."