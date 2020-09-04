AllHipHop
Cordae Talks Dropping YBN Name & His Relationship With YBN Nahmir And YBN Almighty Jay

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

After weeks of speculation, the "Gifted" rapper addresses the situation.

(AllHipHop News) Some followers of the YBN collective were shocked to find out that Cordae was no longer using the YBN prefix for his stage name. Immediately after the move was noticed, it was not clear why the Maryland emcee changed his moniker.

With YBN Nahmir seemingly bothered by someone supposedly leaving "YBN sh*t in the gutter," observers began asking questions about Cordae's status with the group. Comments from other YBN members also added to the confusion.

Cordae was finally asked publicly about dropping YBN from his personal brand. Tidal's Elliott Wilson spoke to the 23-year-old wordsmith about his new "Gifted" single with Roddy Ricch, being inspired by Kobe Bryant, and the Young Boss N*ggas situation. 

"First and foremost, Nahmir and Jay - those always gonna be my brothers in real life. Those are my brothers. I think the world of them cats," said Cordae. "Sometimes as friends, you grow apart and you have different visions for what you want to do. And that's okay. It's no love lost." 

